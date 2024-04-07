Thane, Apr 7 (PTI) A single-storey under-construction house collapsed in Maharashtra's Thane district late Sunday evening, civic officials said.

Nobody was injured in the incident that took place opposite an Urdu school in the Bhiwandi area, said Yasin Tadvi, chief of the Disaster Management Cell of the Thane Municipal Corporation.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Wants to End Corruption, INDI Alliance Wants to Save Corrupt People, Says BJP president JP Nadda.

After being alerted, local firemen reached the spot and cleared the debris, he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)