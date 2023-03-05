Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], March 5 (ANI): In line with the University Grants Commission (UGC) guidelines and implementation of National Education Policy-2020, the University of Kashmir will be admitting students to Undergraduate programmes in its affiliated colleges on the basis of Common University Entrance Test (CUET) from the current academic session (2023).

After conducting a review of the impending admission process through CUET, Vice-Chancellor KU Prof Nilofer Khan said the detailed admission notification for various UG programmes will be available on the Kashmir University website from March 6, 2023.

She said the CUET is being held by the National Testing Agency (NTA) to provide a single-window opportunity for students to seek admission to any of the universities across the country.

The admissions will be made on the basis of score/merit obtained in the CUET and the students desirous of seeking admission in the varsity's affiliated colleges have been advised to register themselves with the NTA as per the instructions available on the NTA website.

Candidates having passed the qualifying examination (10+2) with required eligibility as shown against each programme are eligible to apply. Also, the candidates whose 10+2 examination is scheduled during March-April 2023 are also eligible to apply with the rider that they shall be granted admission only after acquiring the requisite eligibility.

As per the NTA notification, the CUET will be a Computer Based Test (CBT).

The last date for online submission of application forms is March 12, 2023 (till 9 pm), while the last date for successful transaction of fee through Credit/Debit/NET-Banking/UPI is also March 12 (till 11:50 pm). The correction in particulars can be made from March 15-18 (till 11.50 pm) and the announcement date for the City of Examination is April 30, 2023.

The admit cards can be downloaded from the NTA website in the second week of May 2023 and the date of examination is 21st May 2023 onwards. (ANI)

