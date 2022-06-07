Noida, Jun 7 (PTI) A 30-year-old undertrial prisoner lodged in Luksar jail in Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar died allegedly due to health complications, officials said on Tuesday.

This is the second death of a prisoner at the Luksar jail in a month.

The prisoner, Vikas, who hailed from Baghpat district in western UP, was arrested in connection with a 2006 case of theft lodged at Noida Phase 2 police station, the officials said.

“He was arrested on Sunday and lodged in the prison. He was fine at the time of admission. However, on Monday afternoon, he suddenly fell unconscious in the jail premises,” a Luksar jail official said.

“Initially, efforts were made by jail personnel and other inmates to revive him by sprinkling water on his face but to no avail. He was then rushed to the Government Institute of Medical Sciences (GIMS) where he was declared dead by doctors,” the official said.

According to prison officials, Vikas, a suspected drug addict, had been imprisoned a couple of times in the past also.

The officials said they have informed his family and further legal proceedings in the case were being carried out.

On May 13, a 48-year-old man from Haryana's Faridabad, who was lodged in the Luksar jail, had died within a week since his imprisonment.

Prima facie, Sanjay Mandal, who was arrested for a cyber fraud, had died of a cardiac arrest, officials had said.

