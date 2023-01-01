Sultanpur, Jan 1 (PTI) A 30-year-old undertrial prisoner lodged in the district jail here died of illness on Sunday morning, officials said.

District jail Superintendent Umesh Pratap Singh said Sufiyan, who was lodged in the jail for the last eight months in a murder case, was taken to the district hospital after his health deteriorated.

He was declared dead by the doctors, Singh said, adding the body has been sent for post-mortem.

According to the doctors, Sufiyan was already unwell.

Meanwhile, the deceased's cousin Rizwan has alleged that police did not inform the family about Sufiyan's deteriorating health.

The family was informed after the inmate's death, he alleged.

