Mumbai, Jan 1 (PTI) A 66-year-old woman has registered a case stating her gold and diamond jewellery was stolen during a birthday party in Malad area of Mumbai, a police official said on Sunday.

Also Read | Jharkhand Naxal Attack: NIA Charge Sheets 14 Maoists for Killing Two Policemen in Attack on Ex-MLA Gurucharan Nayak.

The party, which was attended by members of her social group, was held recently in a hotel on Link Road, he said.

Also Read | BJP To Shift Party Headquarters in West Bengal to New Place.

"As per the complainant, she felt uneasy during the party and was dropped to her home by two women. It was her husband who realised the gold and diamond jewellery she was wearing when she left for the party were missing," he said.

"A theft case has been registered and CCTV footage of her residential society, route and party venue are being checked," the Bangur Nagar police station official said.

The woman's son and daughter-in-law are film actors, sources said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)