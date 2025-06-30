New Delhi [India], June 30 (ANI): Congress MP Ranjeet Ranjan condemned the alleged gang rape of a law student in Kolkata and said that such cases were being politicised and this cannot be tolerated. This comes amid mounting protests by several political parties over the incident.

Ranjeet Ranjan said, "In any state, whether it is our government or the BJP government, if there is harassment against women, then it is absolutely condemnable and it should not be tolerated in any situation. We went to Odisha and in a week there were cases of gang rapes in three different places. Whether it is Odisha or West Bengal, there should be no attempt to protect anyone, and it is unfortunate that everywhere it is politicised and as a woman, this cannot be tolerated."

Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Kunal Ghosh on Sunday hit back at Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's remarks against the TMC government, asserting that the state remains one of the "safest places for women" in the country.

Responding to Pradhan's demand to "free" West Bengal from TMC rule, Ghosh accused the Union Minister of ignoring atrocities against women in BJP-ruled states.

"Tell Dharmendra Pradhan to talk about crimes against women in places like Unnao, Hathras, Prayagraj, and Delhi first... Police take action in West Bengal. Social crimes have lessened in the state. This is the safest state for women," the TMC leader said.

The remarks came hours after Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan alleged that West Bengal under TMC rule was facing a governance crisis similar to the Emergency imposed in 1975. Drawing a parallel, Pradhan said the TMC was carrying forward the legacy of the Congress-era Emergency by eroding constitutional values.

"50 years ago, an Emergency was declared to dismantle, tear apart, and disregard the country's Constitution... It is disheartening that the party carrying forward that Congress culture is the Trinamool Congress. It has not yet overcome that mindset," Pradhan said during a press conference.

Meanwhile, Kalyan Banerjee in the latest row said, "Yes, incidents do happen. Not all men are like this, but some have a perverted mindset. These perverted men then come out on the streets, hold protests and demand the death penalty."

On June 25, a female student was allegedly gang-raped inside the South Calcutta Law College in Kolkata's Kasba area. The police have arrested four persons, including the main accused Manojit Mishra, and formed a five-member Special team to investigate the incident. (ANI)

