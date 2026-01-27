Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], January 27 (ANI): Celebrations were witnessed across the country on Monday as the nation marked its 77th Republic Day, with leaders and citizens gathered to cherish the auspicious occasion.

In Jammu and Kashmir, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha unfurled the National Flag at Maulana Azar Stadium in Srinagar.

In his address, Sinha extended greetings on the occasion and paid tribute to the fallen heroes of the Indian army, motivating others to take inspiration from them.

"This day reminds us of the democratic values mentioned in our constitution, on which our democracy is based. This occasion is dedicated to the values of justice, freedom, and equality that we all should abide by. Let us pay tribute to those freedom fighters and soldiers who sacrificed themselves for the safety, security and dignity of the nation. I also salute the soldiers in the armed forces, CRPF, and Jammu and Kashmir police, whose valour, sacrifice, and dedication ensure the nation's unity, safety and security. Their incomparable courage and selfless service inspire the formation of a fulfilled and developed nation...." he said.

Meanwhile, Keran witnessed an inspiring celebration of the Republic Day at the Rooh-e-Hind Flag Site, under the aegis of the Indian Army's 6 Rashtriya Rifles.

The celebrations commenced with the ceremonial unfurling of the National Tricolour in the presence of Army officers, civil dignitaries, senior citizens, and local villagers. A specially constituted Guard of Honour from the Battalion conducted the ceremonial proceedings.

On the other hand, Srinagar Police visited the families of fallen soldiers of the police as a mark of respect and gratitude for their supreme sacrifices in the service of the nation.

Senior officers from various units and establishments of Srinagar police met the next of kin of the bravehearts, interacted with them, and listened to their concerns. The families were reassured of the Jammu & Kashmir Police's continued support and solidarity.

As a symbolic gesture of remembrance and appreciation, sweets and small gifts were distributed to the families, reflecting the department's enduring bond with its fallen heroes and their loved ones. Srinagar police reiterated its commitment to stand by the families of the fallen heroes at all times and to honour the sacrifices made in the line of duty.

Furthermore, the Sarla Battalion of the Indian Army celebrated the Republic Day with the school students, staff, and locals at Karmarha School in LoC Poonch.

Speaking to ANI on the occasion, Headmaster Mohd Khursheed said, "As per tradition, 77th Republic Day was celebrated here. This function was organised in collaboration with the Sarla Battalion. Our school is located right on the extreme border, and the children and the local people celebrated this day with great enthusiasm and joy... The battalion always helps us with our programs from time to time..."

Meanwhile, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai unfurled the tricolour in Bilaspur on Republic Day and expressed his gratitude for it.

"Many congratulations to everyone on the 77th Republic Day. We are fortunate that we had the opportunity to hoist the flag in Bilaspur today, and yesterday, on the eve of Republic Day, a mass rendition of Vande Mataram was held on the sacred banks of the Arpa River," he stated.

The Assam Chief Minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma, meanwhile, unfurled the national flag at Dibrugarh. Taking to X, the CM expressed his pride on the occasion and made note of the Home Minister Amit Shah's upcoming visit to the state for laying the foundation of the Assam Assembly in Dibrugarh.

"As promised, I had the opportunity to unfurl the tricolour at Dibrugarh for the 2nd consecutive year- a tradition which will always continue. With the foundation stone of @AssamAssembly to be laid by Adarniya @AmitShah ji, Dibrugarh is truly poised to become Assam's 2nd capital," he wrote, sharing a video message on the same.

Meanwhile, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu also conveyed his best wishes to the citizens.

He said, "I extend my best wishes to the people of the state and the country on Republic Day."

On the other hand, for the first time since the violence erupted in November 2024, the national flag was unfurled at the Satyavrat outpost in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal district on Republic Day.

Speaking on the occasion, the District Magistrate Rajendra Pensia said the celebrations mark the regular operations at the outpost, commenting on its capabilities to ensure the safety and security of the region.

"Today, for the first time, the national flag was unfurled at the Satyavrat outpost on the auspicious occasion of the 77th Republic Day... This flag symbolises that this outpost will now operate 24/7 to secure what was previously the most sensitive area. The ATS also has a temporary headquarters here. Until a permanent structure is built, the ATS centre will operate from here, and a radio centre will also provide services throughout the district. In this way, the Satyavrat outpost is always ready to ensure the security and protection of this sensitive location," he said.

Meanwhile, Superintendent of Police Krishan Bishnoi said, "This is the first Republic Day celebration at the Satyavrat outpost since the violence on November 24, 2024. The 77th Republic Day ceremony was celebrated at its headquarters in Bahjoi. After that, we came here for the flag hoisting ceremony. The ATS, the 24/7 Command and Control Centre of the district, and the Satyavrat outpost are all operating from this location. The Republic Day was celebrated here with great enthusiasm, distributing sweets and laddoos to the local people..."

Similarly, in Mumbai, NCP-SCP MP Supriya Sule unfurled the National Flag during the Republic Day celebrations.

In Surat, the Police unfurled the national tricolour at the Police Parade Ground to mark the auspicious occasion.

Speaking to ANI, Commissioner of Police Anupam Singh Gahlaut extended greetings on the occasion and asserted commitment towards the anti-drugs campaign and eradicating cybercrime in the state.

"Today, the 77th Republic Day was celebrated at the Surat City Police Parade Ground. Different platoons of the police, including traffic police, regular police, armed police, Home Guards, and NCC cadets, along with the mounted and dog squads, and our special vehicles, all participated in the parade... I congratulate all the residents of Surat, and on this day, we have all taken a pledge that in 2026, we will intensify our campaign 'No Drugs in Surat City' and work harder to catch cybercriminals and protect our people from cybercrime...," he said.

India's 77th Republic Day parade concluded at Kartavya Path, showcasing the country's military prowess and cultural diversity. Prime Minister Narendra Modi maintained his tradition of walking along the parade route, greeting spectators.

At the end of the ceremony, President Droupadi Murmu, along with Republic Day Parade Chief Guests, the President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen and President of the European Council Antonio Luis Santos da Costa, were escorted by the President's Bodyguard, also known as 'Rashtrapati Ke Angrakshak,' as they departed for Rashtrapati Bhavan. (ANI)

