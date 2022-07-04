Thane, Jul 4 (PTI) The body of an unidentified man was found in a car parked on a roadside on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway here in Maharashtra, police said on Monday.

A police patrolling team on Sunday evening spotted the car on the roadside in Shahapur area.

On checking the car, they found the body of a man, aged 35 to 40 years, with a head injury, lying inside the vehicle, an official from Shahapur police station said.

The police later sent the body for postmortem.

The official said they suspect the victim might have been killed elsewhere and the body was abandoned on the highway to destroy evidence of the crime.

A case was registered against unidentified persons under Indian Penal Code Sections 302 (murder) and 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of an offence), the police said, adding that efforts were on to nab the killers.

