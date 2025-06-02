New Delhi [India], June 2 (ANI): The Union Council of Ministers is scheduled to meet on June 4 at the Sushma Swaraj Bhawan in the national capital. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair the meeting, which comes just days before the Modi 3.0 government marks the completion of its first year in office on June 9.

Last year, the Bharatiya Janata Party-led NDA secured 293 seats in the Lok Sabha elections. BJP won 240 seats on its own. In the 543-strong lower house of the Indian parliament, 272 is the minimum majority figure.

The agenda of the meeting will include a review of the government's performance over the past year, internal matters, and preparations for public outreach as the Central Government completes 11 years in power, as per the sources.

According to the top source in the BJP, "The Union Council of Ministers will meet on June 4 at Sushma Swaraj Bhawan in the evening. The agenda of the meeting will be 11 years of central government, 1 year completion of Modi 3.0, and other internal issues that need to be discussed."

"The PM will hold a meeting with all the ministers before the completion of one year of the Modi 3.0 government. Issues will be discussed to go among the public on the completion of 11 years of the Central Government", a source said.

Meanwhile last month, on May 7, the Central government launched Operation Sindoor as a decisive military response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack by Pak-sponsored terrorists in which 26 people were killed. Indian Armed Forces targeted terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir, leading to the death of over 100 terrorists affiliated with terror outfits like the Jaish-e-Mohammed, Lashkar-e-Taiba, and Hizbul Mujahideen.

After India's strike on terror infrastructure, Pakistan responded with cross-border shelling across the Line of Control (LoC) and Jammu and Kashmir, as well as attempted drone attacks targeting civilian areas along the border regions. In response, India neutralised Pakistani air defence apparatus, radar infrastructure, and communication centres, and inflicted heavy damage across 11 airbases in Pakistan.

After this, on May 10, an understanding on the cessation of hostilities between India and Pakistan was announced. (ANI)

