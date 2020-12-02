New Delhi (India), December 2 (ANI): Union Education Minister, Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank', on Wednesday set up a task force to prepare a roadmap for imparting technical education in the mother tongue.

"The task force set up under the chairmanship of Secretary, Higher Education Department will take into consideration the suggestions made by various stakeholders and will submit a report in a month," according to a release by the Union Education Ministry.

Also Read | CCTVs Cameras Should be Installed at All Police Stations, Central Investigative Agencies, Supreme Court Directs States And Union Territories.

The Union Minister also tweeted about chairing today's high-level meeting on the implementation pf National Education Policy 2020 (NEP). "During the meeting, I asked to set up a task force for preparing a roadmap on imparting technical #education in Mother Tongue," he said.

The minister also said, "No language will be imposed on any student but enabling provisions should be made so that bright students are not deprived of Technical Education due to lack of knowledge of the English language. This task force will help to ensure that."

Also Read | Cyclone Burevi: PM Narendra Modi Speaks to CMs of Kerala And Tamil Nadu, Assures all Possible Support From Centre.

Pokhriyal further said that he will be hosting a live session where he will talk about competitive and board examinations: "Dear all, 2020 has been a year of a great many changes like adjusting to online education and adapting to new normal. I am happy to share that I am going live on December 10 to talk about upcoming competitive/board exams with you all. Drop your concerns below using #EducationMinisterGoesLive," he tweeted.

On November 26, the Union Education Ministry said that it had decided to start technical education, especially engineering courses, in mother tongue from the next academic year and "a few IITs and NITs are being shortlisted". The decision was taken at a high-level review meeting chaired by Union Education Minister on various schemes and programs of the ministry. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)