New Delhi [India], July 18 (ANI): The Union Health Ministry issued notices to 15 companies (approximately) over online advertisement and sale of illegal E-Cigarettes on July 13.

"Under section 79(3)(b) of the lnformation Technology Act, 2000 ("lT Act') and in pursuance of the Government Notification SO 4729 (E) dated 15 November 2021 the undersigned is hereby authorised to direct you to disable access, and or remove any information identified in the enclosed document without vitiating the evidence in any manner," the official notice read.

The copy of the notices, its mentioned that if action is not taken, penalties will be imposed under IT Act or Prohibition of Electronic Cigarettes Act.

"Further, failure to take necessary action may attract penalties under the lT Act and/or Prohibition of Electronic Cigarettes Act: Prohibition of Electronic Cigarettes (Production, Manufacture, lmport, Export, Transport, Sale, Distribution, Storage and Advertisement) act, 2019," the notice read.

The online advertisement and sale of E Cigarettes is unlawful under section 4 Prohibition of Electronic Cigarettes (Production, Manufacture, Import , Export, transport, sale , distribution, storage and advertisement) Act 2019.

According to Binoy Mathew, programme manager, VHAI, "The ban on electronic cigarettes was introduced to protect our younger generation from a new form of toxic addiction. It’s a great move by the Health Ministry by issuing the notices to these online sites to ensure the ban is effective."

The companies have been asked to respond to the Union Health Ministry's notice within 36 hours. (ANI)

