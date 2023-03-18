Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], March 18 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah who is scheduled to attend the 49th dairy industry convention organised by the Indian Dairy Association in Gandhinagar arrived in the city on Saturday.

Shah is on a two-day visit to Gujarat from Saturday and will attend various public events.

The Home Minister will later attend the meeting of the District Development Coordination and Monitoring Committee (DISHA) at Circuit House, Gandhinagar.

Shah will later launch a Free food campaign at Civil Hospital in Gandhinagar in the afternoon, and then inaugurate Nardipur pond and lay the foundation stone and e-inaugurate various other development works of Vasan pond and Kalol.

He will later attend the convocation of Maharaja Sayajirao University in the evening at the Convocation Grounds of MS University in Vadodara.

On Sunday, the Home Minister will lay the foundation stone of Junagadh district bank headquarters and inaugurate APMC Kisan Bhawan in the agriculture camp at APMC Dolatpara in Junagadh.

Shah will later offer prayers at Somnath temple and e-inaugurate various development works with the launch of Somnath Trust's mobile app.

Shah's two-day visit to Gujarat will culminate after he attends Gujarat Central University Convocation Ceremony. (ANI)

