Bhopal, March 18: In a shocking incident reported from Madhya Pradesh’s Bhopal, a man has been arrested after he allegedly killed his 42-year-old brother-in-law by tossing a heavy stone on his head while he was asleep suspecting that he was having an illicit relationship with his wife. He had fled from the spot after committing the crime but was later arrested.

TOI reported that when the family members of the deceased called him he was not picking up the phone. When they removed the blanket from his face and spotted blood oozing out of his mouth, nose and ears, cops were called. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Army Jawan Kills Colleague’s Wife Over Illicit Relationship in Bareilly, Arrested.

During the initial probe cops suspected that the deceased died after suffering from brain haemorrhage during sleep but when the postmortem report revealed that his head was hit with a heavy stone, police started investigations and arrested the accused on Friday. Speedy Justice: Man Accused of Raping and Killing Minor Girl in Ghaziabad Sentenced to Death Within Six Months of Crime, Police Had Filed Chargesheet in 7 Days.

Cops said the deceased Khubilal Ahirwar had gone to drop his daughter at her exam centre at a school in Gandhi Nagar on Wednesday. After leaving his daughter, he went to his in-laws' home located in Shanti Nagar in Gandhi Nagar area. He had to pick up his daughter from the exam centre at 12pm noon. But when he didn’t pick up her phone and family members tried to wake him up they found blood was oozing out of his nose, ears and mouth.

He was rushed to hospital where he was declared brought dead and the body was sent for postmortem examinations.

The cops said that on Thursday police received the short postmortem report in which it was revealed that Khubilal died of head injury caused by a heavy object as his skull was fractured.

When police started investigations, it was revealed that Ajay Ahirwar, 28, the brother-in-law of the deceased, was missing after the incident. When police traced and detained him, he spilled the beans during interrogation.

