Leh, Feb 4 (PTI) Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla on Friday reviewed the pace of implementation of developmental projects in Ladakh.

Chairing a virtual review meeting, Bhalla directed the administration to ensure that all projects planned in 2022-23 start at the earliest possible, and those completed in 2021-22 are utilised by the stakeholders and beneficiaries in the union territory.

Bhalla was briefed by Advisor, Ladakh, Umang Narula about the progress of developmental projects and schemes in the union territory, an official spokesperson said.

The administrative secretaries gave detailed presentations on the developmental achievement of their respective departments for the financial year 2021-2022, he said.

The Union home secretary was informed that under the Jal Jeevan Mission, about 30 per cent of households have been provided tap water connections, the spokesman said.

Bhalla was also apprised about the collaboration with IITs of Delhi, Bombay, and Kanpur for establishing an engineering college in Kargil, besides collaboration for internship and fellowship.

Lauding the efforts of the UT administration, the Union home secretary appreciated the progress in various projects undertaken in Leh and Kargil districts and assured of all requisite support from the Ministry of Home Affairs.

