New Delhi, May 10 (PTI) Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan on Saturday night held a video conference with chief secretaries of the states sharing border with Pakistan, sources said.

During the meeting, the home secretary asked the chief secretaries to remain alert and activate civil defence mechanism in their respective states in case of any firing or attack from across the border, sources said.

The video conference came after Pakistan violated the bilateral understanding reached on Saturday to immediately stop all firings and military actions on land, air and sea.

Firing from the Pakistani side was reported in some areas in Jammu and Kashmir.

