New Delhi [India], June 25 (ANI): As the cases of COVID-19 cases are increasing across the country with each passing day, Union Human Resource Development (HRD) minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank has asked the University Grants Commission (UGC) to revisit its guidelines on conducting exams for the next academic calendar.

"I have advised the @ugc_india to revisit the guidelines issued earlier for intermediate and Terminal Semester examinations and academic calendar. The foundation for revisited guidelines shall be health and safety students, teachers and staff," Nishank tweeted.

Also Read | OnePlus 8 Pro 5G India Sale Today at 12 Noon via Amazon.in & OnePlus.in, Check Prices & Offers.

Notably, the final decision on the cancellation of exams is yet to be taken by the authorities.

The Union Minister posted the message on Twitter a day after the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) told the apex court that deliberations for cancelling remaining Class 10 and 12 board exams are at an advanced stage and a final decision in this regard was likely to get finalised by Wednesday.

Also Read | Sensex Trims Losses, Up 100 Points at 34,945, Nifty at 10,341; US Markets Ends Lower Amid Concerns Over Growing COVID-19 Cases.

The judicature had last week asked the CBSE to consider cancelling the exams in response to a petition from a group of parents. The exams are scheduled from July 1 to 15. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)