Mumbai, June 25: The Sensex dipped 300 points in the opening trades but later recovered its losses. The Sensex was trading at 34,945, up 100 points. Nifty, on the other hand, was at 10,341. Talking about the coronavirus cases, India reported 418 deaths and the highest single-day spike of 16,922 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours. The positive cases in the country have increased to more than 4.7 lakh.

Financial markets in China, Hong Kong and Taiwan were closed on Thursday for a public holiday. Other Asian markets ended negative echoing weak sentiments due to the surging US coronavirus cases and the International Monetary Fund's downgrade to global economic projections shook confidence in a recovery. India Records 418 Deaths, Highest Single-Day Spike of 16,922 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Hours, Coronavirus Tally Crosses 4.7 Lakh Mark.

US stocks ended sharply lower on Wednesday as investors were concerned over increasing new coronavirus cases across the country. The Dow Jones Industrial Average plunged 710 points to 25,445.94. The S&P 500 decreased 80 points to 3,050.33. The Nasdaq Composite Index shed 222.20 points, or 2 per cent, to 9,909.

The total number of coronavirus cases across the world has increased to 9,532,128, according to the Worldometer numbers. Deaths due to COVID-19 have increased to 485,122 so far.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 25, 2020 10:49 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).