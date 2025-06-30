New Delhi [India], June 30 (ANI): Highlighting the importance of continual skill development in public administration, Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Law and Justice and Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs, Arjun Ram Meghwal, inaugurated a five-day capacity-building programme for Joint Secretaries and senior officers from the Department of Legal Affairs.

The training, hosted at the Indian Institute of Public Administration (IIPA) in New Delhi, is scheduled from June 30 to July 4, 2025.

Jointly organised with the Department of Legal Affairs, the initiative is aimed at equipping Indian Legal Service (ILS) officers--particularly new appointees and those preparing for higher responsibilities--with strategic acumen and institutional insight. The programme is a part of the Government's broader reform blueprint under Mission Karmayogi, focused on enhancing governance through continual professional development.

In his keynote address, Minister Meghwal shared insights from his extensive administrative journey, encouraging officers to integrate ethical values, empathy, and constitutional fidelity into decision-making.

Reflecting on pivotal moments in Indian history, such as the 1975 Emergency, he urged officials to balance rules with moral clarity and "use their heart" when navigating complex dilemmas.

He also praised the nation's evolving governance narrative--from women's empowerment to women-led leadership--and acknowledged Law Secretary Dr. Anju Rathi Rana for personifying this shift through her leadership.

Addressing the gathering, Dr. Rana described the programme as a catalyst for transformation rather than a simple orientation. She emphasised the evolving role of Joint Secretaries as not just administrators but as pivotal architects of policy execution.

Citing the repeal of colonial-era criminal laws and the introduction of fresh legislation, she underscored the necessity for emotionally intelligent, responsive, and reform-driven legal leadership.

"The desk of a Joint Secretary isn't just for moving files--it's where national vision is translated into impact," she noted, advocating for a shift from rigid proceduralism to dynamic, outcome-focused governance.

Professor Suresh Misra of IIPA welcomed participants and reaffirmed the institute's commitment to building excellence in public administration. He highlighted the programme's objectives: boosting institutional efficiency, cultivating accountability, and embedding a role-based approach within legal frameworks.

As the first training module of its kind for Departmental Joint Secretaries, the programme is tailored to sharpen strategic thinking, promote legal-policy synergy, and foster leadership that is both visionary and people-centric. It also aligns with the Government's long-term development goal of Viksit Bharat by 2047, preparing legal professionals to blend jurisprudential depth with forward-looking governance. (ANI)

