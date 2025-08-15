New Delhi [India], August 15 (ANI): Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan extended his greetings to the nation on the occasion of Independence Day, paying tribute to the sacrifices of freedom fighters and the armed forces guarding the country's borders.

In his message, he emphasized the importance of self-reliance for true independence, urging citizens to adopt 'swadeshi' products in their daily lives.

Also Read | Independence Day 2025: PM Narendra Modi, Amit Shah and Rajnath Singh Extend Greetings to Countrymen on 79th Swatantrata Diwas.

"Greetings to everyone on #IndependenceDay. We bow before all those whose sacrifice attained Independence for the country. We bow before everyone who is still at the borders of the country and safeguarding us...I have a request on this Independence Day. For independence, self-reliance is essential. For self-reliance, 'swadeshi' is essential. We should all take a pledge today that when our economy is the 4th largest economy in the world, we have to reach the number 1 position. To strengthen our economy, especially craftsmen, SHGs, local artists, MSME, and make them economically strong, we should use everything 'swadeshi' in our daily life..," he said.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi hoisted the tricolor at Red Fort, as the nation marked the celebration of the 79th Independence Day.

Also Read | Independence Day 2025: Delhi Police Deploys AI Surveillance, 20,000 Personnel for Red Fort Celebrations; Security Stepped Up in Key Cities (Watch Videos).

Flying Officer Rashika Sharma assisted the Prime Minister in hoisting the flag, after which flower petals were showered from two Mi-17 helicopters of the Indian Air Force - one carrying the national flag and the other 'Operation Sindoor' flag. Wing Commander Vinay Poonia and Wing Commander Aditya Jaiswal piloted the aircraft.

PM Modi was received at the Red Fort by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, MoS Sanjay Seth, and the Chiefs of the three services.

The Prime Minister also received the ceremonial guard of honour by the National Flag Guard, the Indian Air Force, Army, Navy, and Delhi Police, totaling upto 128 people. Wing Commander Arun Nagar led the interservices guard of honour.

Ahead of reaching the Red Fort, Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Rajghat in the national capital and paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi as the country marked its 79th Independence Day. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)