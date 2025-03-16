Guwahati (Assam) [India], March 16 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah arrived at the Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International (LGBI) Airport in Assam, on Sunday.

He received a rousing welcome from Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Minister Ranjeet Kumar Dass, MP Bijuli Kalita Medhi and other dignitaries.

The Home Minister has now departed for Kokrajhar, along with the Assam CM.

Amit Shah will attend a public gathering on the fourth and final day of the 57th Annual Conference of the All Bodo Students Union (ABSU) at Bodofa Fwthar, Dotma, in Assam's Kokrajhar.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) Chief Pramod Boro will also be present at the event, along with Amit Shah.

The conference is marked by insightful discussions, competitive events, and the commemoration of the organisation's legacy. The ongoing four-day conference, scheduled to conclude on March 16, has remained a crucial platform for fostering academic excellence, leadership, and cultural identity.

The third day of the conference began with enthusiastic participation in an array of competitions. The final rounds of the debate and literary contests showcased students' intellectual prowess, while the Kabaddi and volleyball finals kept the energy high with spirited matches.

A key highlight of the day was the Confluence of Former ABSU Leaders, which paid tribute to the pioneers who played a pivotal role in shaping the organisation and the broader Bodo movement.

Surath Narzary, President of Bodo Sahitya Sabha and a founding member of ABSU, inaugurated "History of All Bodo Students Union and Bodoland Movement - 1967-1993" (Volume 1), a publication chronicling the movement's journey.

Assam Cabinet Minister and former ABSU President Urkhao Gwra Brahma inaugurated the session with a keynote on "Bodofa Upendra Nath Brahma and the Dream for a Vibrant Bodo Community."

Pramod Boro, Chief Executive Member of BTR and former ABSU President, along with several other esteemed former leaders, graced the occasion.

The afternoon session saw a thought-provoking conclave on "Understanding Peace, Harmony & Prosperity for Community Development in BTR and Assam: The Way Forward."

Prof. Ramesh Bhardwaj, Vice-Chancellor of MVSV, Haryana, inaugurated the session, which was chaired by Kati Ram Baro, Speaker, BTCLA. The forum facilitated meaningful exchanges among representatives from various student organisations, highlighting avenues for cooperation and collective progress.

The third day concluded with the Last Delegates Sitting, a Special Session of the Bodo Mothers Association, and the adoption of resolutions, exhibiting another step forward in ABSU's commitment to advocacy and empowerment.

As the conference approaches its final day, the focus remains on bolstering a strong and progressive roadmap for the Bodo community. (ANI)

