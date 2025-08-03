New Delhi [India], August 3 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday called on President Droupadi Murmu at the Rashtrapati Bhavan here.

In a social media post on X, Rashtrapati Bhavan wrote, "Union Minister for Home Affairs and Cooperation, Shri Amit Shah called on President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan."

Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi called on President Droupadi Murmu at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in Delhi.

On August 1, President Droupadi Murmu graced the convocation ceremony of the Indian Institute of Technology (Indian School of Mines), Dhanbad.

The President said that IIT-ISM has an important role in the overall development of the country. Apart from preparing excellent engineers and researchers, this institute also has to create compassionate, sensitive and purposeful professionals.

Speaking on the occasion, the President said that IIT (ISM) Dhanbad has a glorious legacy of nearly 100 years. It was established to produce trained experts in the field of mining and geology. Over time, it has broadened its academic horizons and has now become a leading centre of higher education and research in diverse fields. This institute has played a vital role in technological development and innovation. She was happy to note that IIT Dhanbad has developed an ecosystem where the objectives of education and innovation are aligned with the needs of the people and aspirations of the citizens.

The President said that the country and the world are facing many complex and rapidly changing challenges, from climate change and lack of resources to digital disruption and social inequality. In such a situation, the guidance of an institute like IIT-ISM is even more important. She urged IIT-ISM to play a leading role in finding new and sustainable solutions. (ANI)

