New Delhi [India], January 29 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday spoke to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to take stock of the situation that occurred at Sangam during the Mauni Amavasya celebrations at the Mahakumbh Mela.

The Union Minister also assured CM Yogi of full support from the Centre.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also spoke to CM Yogi to review the situation in Prayagraj and called for immediate support measures.

Following the incident, spiritual leader Devkinandan Thakur appealed to visitors to not take dip at Sangam Ghat only, adding that the entire Ganga and Yamuna have become 'Amrit' currently.

"I did not go to the Sangam Ghat because the size of the crowds over there is massive. I appeal to the people that not insist on taking a bath at the Sangam Ghat only. The entire Ganga and Yamuna rivers are 'Amrit' right now," he said.

Jagadguru Swami Rambhadracharya Ji also appealed for the same to the devotees and requested them to not leave their camps.

He said, "I appeal to all the devotees that because a large crowd has gathered in Prayagraj today, they should not insist on taking a holy dip only at the Sangam Ghat. As of now, they should not leave their camps and look for their security."

President of Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad, Ravindra Puri confirmed that the Akharas will not participate in the Snan on Wednesday in the ongoing Mahakumbh after chaos erupted due to large crowds.

He appealed to the people to come on Vasant Panchmi for a snan instead of today.

He stated that the incident happened because devotees wanted to reach Sangam Ghat.

A "stampede-like" situation occurred in the early hours of Wednesday after some barriers broke, leading to injuries, according to special executive fficer Akanksha Rana. However, she said that the situation was not serious and that the injured were receiving medical treatment.

"On the Sangam routes, a stampede-like situation arose after some barriers broke. Some people have been injured and are under treatment. It is not a serious situation," she told reporters.

Rescue operations are underway, and those injured in the chaos caused by the large crowd have been taken to Central Hospital.

The incident comes after massive crowds gathered near the ghats of Triveni Sangam to take a holy dip on the occasion. Over 80 to 100 million devotees are expected to gather at the Sangam Ghats for the 'Amrit Snan' on the occasion of Mauni Amavasya.

Mauni Amavasya, which marks the day of the second Shahi Snan, is expected to draw a crowd of 80-100 million people. Other significant bathing dates during the Mahakumbh are February 3 (Basant Panchami), February 12 (Maghi Purnima), and February 26 (Maha Shivaratri). (ANI)

