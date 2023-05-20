Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], May 20 (ANI): Union Minister Bhupendra Yadav and Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami released a tigress brought from the forest area of Corbett Tiger Reserve in the Motichur forest area of Rajaji Tiger Reserve.

Pushkar Singh Dhami said that efforts are being made to make this area of Rajaji National Park a tourism hub, and people should come to see the natural beauty here.

Also Read | Karnataka Government Formation 2023: From CM Siddaramaiah to DK Shivakumar and Priyank Kharge, List of Ministers Who Took Oath Today.

"Today a tigress has been released in the Motichur range of Rajaji National Park. Continuous work is being done to maintain a balance between ecology and economy and protect and enhance the environment," he said.

Rajaji National Park is an Indian national park and tiger reserve spread over three districts of Uttarakhand: Haridwar, Dehradun and Pauri Garhwal.

Also Read | Karnataka CM Swearing In: Two Injured as Police Resort to Lathi-Charge to Control Crowd.

He mentioned that huge numbers of people come to Rajaji National Park to witness its rich diversity and also thanked Bhupendra Yadav for his presence.

"People come here to Rajaji National Park in huge numbers to witness the natural beauty and its rich diversity. On this occasion, I thank our Union Minister Bhupendra Yadav for his presence," said CM Dhami.

Earlier on April 20, Union Minister Bhupender Yadav released two cubs in the arena of a white tiger enclosure at National Zoological Park in Delhi.

The two cubs, including a male and a female, are nearly eight months old, and the Union Minister has named the female cub "Avani" meaning earth and male cub "Vyom" which means universe.

India has a long history of wildlife conservation. One of the most successful wildlife conservation ventures 'Project Tiger', which was initiated way back in 1972, has not only contributed to the conservation of tigers but also to the entire ecosystem. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)