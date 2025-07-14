Chandigarh, Jul 14 (PTI) Union Minister of State (MoS) Ravneet Singh Bittu on Monday raised questions pertaining to various roles Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann played during his days as an artist, saying several of the comedian's acts allegedly promoted "negative things".

The MoS for Railways and Food Processing alleged there are comedians and artists who entertain people through their acts. However, in Mann's case, most of his satire and acts played as comedian "glorified drugs, corruption, electoral malpractice and criminal behaviour", Bittu alleged.

If the BJP comes to power in Punjab after 2027 Assembly polls, Bittu said, "we will get things probed to find out if there was someone behind who made Bhagwant Mann play such acts when he was an artist".

At a news conference here, Bittu also played excerpts from some of Mann's earlier comedy shows, alleging that they promoted bribery in the education system, illegal liquor trade, and misrepresented teachers and public servants.

"These shows weren't harmless comedy. They carried dangerous messages that undermined public trust in institutions," Bittu alleged.

When pointed out by some reporters that there was a difference between reel and real life, and Mann was only playing the role of a character, Bittu said there was an era when the Punjab chief minister was known as a "big artist" and whatever he said had an influence on the people.

"Why do we then talk of banning songs which promote gun culture or have a negative influence on youth?... When a noted singer sings a song, does it not make you emotional and sometimes you even cry? Does that not influence you?" he asked.

"Many artists do comedy on so many things, but what was being repeatedly dished out to the public here -arms, drugs, liquor... all wrong things," he alleged.

Attacking the AAP government, Bittu called it "a regime of propaganda and deception". He said Punjab has witnessed a deterioration in law and order, worsening drug addiction, and a sharp decline in the quality of education under Mann's leadership.

"The people of Punjab must awaken to the truth. This is not entertainment - it's misgovernance dressed as comedy," he claimed.

