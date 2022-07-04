Hyderabad, Jul 4 (PTI) Senior BJP leader and Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Monday found fault with Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao not receiving Prime Minister Narendra Modi when he arrived in Hyderabad on July 2.

"I don't mind whom he receives as a political friend. It is his issue. But, KCR saab should not forget he is chief minister of a state," he told reporters here when asked about Rao not receiving Modi but welcoming opposition candidate in the Presidential poll Yashwant Sinha at Begumpet airport in the city.

Modi, who has been elected twice as Prime Minister, is the leader of the majority in Parliament, Pradhan said.

"So, to fulfill his constitutional responsibility, any chief minister should extend courtesy," he said.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy received Modi in Andhra Pradesh on Monday and it is the model, Pradhan said.

"KCR saab has lot of disrespect towards constitutionality. He did not fulfill his constitutional responsibility and it is unfortunate," he said.

On Rao's comments that TRS would bring down the BJP government in Delhi if it meddled in the affairs of the TRS government, Pradhan said: "He is the Mungerilal".

It is an apparent reference to the popular TV series 'Mungerilal ke haseen sapne' of the early 1990s in which the protagonist day dreams.

Rao on July 2 alleged that some of the cabinet ministers sitting in Hyderabad say that they can bring down the TRS government the way they did in Maharashtra.

"You do it. We are also waiting for that. So that we will become free. We will bring you down from Delhi," he had said.

Meanwhile, state Animal Husbandry Minister T Srinivas Yadav, who received Modi on July 2, said Rao used to receive the PM earlier and that the BJP has lost the respect.

