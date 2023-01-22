Trichy (Tamil Nadu) [India], January 22 (ANI): Union Minister for Education, Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Dharmendra Pradhan inaugurated the LOGOS Lecture Hall Complex (II Floor), and also performed 'Bhoomi Pooja' of the Annexe Buildings for the Departments of Production Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, and Metallurgical and Materials at the National Institute of Technology of Tiruchirapalli.

Bhaskar Bhat, Chairperson of the Board of Governors of the Institute and Aghila, Director, NIT Tiruchirappalli was also present.

Speaking to reporters Union Minister said, "Tiruchirappalli NIT is a very prestigious and old institution of our country. Lots of industry leaders came out of this institution with the unique character of Tiruchirappalli NIT. They not only produce and create engineers, but they also create visionary leaders."

He said that in NIT, fifty per cent of students belong to this state and the rest fifty per cent of students are supposed to come from out of state.

"I have appealed to the students of NIT to take the Tamil language as an elective course because of this four years study period in NIT. The Tamil language will be the master of A great language which is the oldest language of the civilisation that Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently announced in Kasi Tamil Sangamam," he added.

Pradhan said that in future, not only, NIT will produce scientists, technocrats, and engineers, but also with the inspiration of Thiruvalluvar, this grand institute will create global citizens which is the recommendation of NEP. (ANI)

