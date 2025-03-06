Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], March 6 (ANI): Union Minister G Kishan Reddy participated in the celebrations at the state BJP office following the party's win in the Telangana MLC polls and the BJP's win in two out of three selections in the state's MLC elections. Reddy met both the winning candidates and celebrated the moment with the other workers.

The winning candidate, C Anji Reddy, spoke to ANI following his win in the Telangana MLC elections and said that the victory belongs to the workers, state presidents and leaders. He added that it is the result of the hard work done by the party members.

"This victory belongs to all the workers, leaders and district presidents of BJP. We got the result of our hard work...", C Anji Reddy said on Thursday.

BJP MP Raghunandan Rao said that teachers and educators are against Revanth Reddy's governance, which has been reflected in the results of the two MLC seats. Rao added that the Congress will try to find out the reasons for their defeat, which is not correct for democracy.

"More particularly, the teachers and the educators are against the governance of Revanth Reddy. It clearly reflects the results of the two MLC seats...The Congress will never respect the democracy. Congress will try to find out some reasons for their defeat, which is not correct in democracy", Raghunandan Rao said to ANI on Thursday.

Earlier, G Kishan Reddy termed the results of the Telangana MLC elections as the success of the BJP and added that they will work together to bring a double-engine government in the state.

"This is a success for the BJP and Telangana. The people of Telangana have created a path regarding how the politics of Telangana will look and how the BJP government will come to Telangana in the coming days," Kishan Reddy told ANI.

"The BJP will work hard and move forward on this path. Under the leadership of PM Modi, the BJP will work hard to bring a double-engine government to Telangana," he added.

G Kishan Reddy had also shared a post on his official 'X' handle in which he had mentioned about BJP's success in winning two MLC seats which also includes one in the teacher's category.

"BJP secures two out of the three MLC seats, Karimnagar-Nizamabad-Adilabad-Medak (Graduate) and Medak-Karimnagar-Adilabad-Nizamabad (Teachers'), with a commanding margin. This triumph is a victory of our youth and teachers, who have decisively rejected Congress for its failed governance & failure to address their concerns," he said.

"Despite Congress fielding all its ministers, MLAs, MPs, and spending heavily, they could not retain the Karimnagar Graduate seat. This outcome sends a strong message to Congress, which came to power by making false promises to the people," Reddy added.

BJP's Chinnamile Anji Reddy has won the Medak-Nizamabad-Adilabad-Karimnagar Graduates Constituency MLC election, according to the Karimnagar DPRO. (ANI)

