New Delhi, March 6: Long standing number two passenger vehicle maker in India, Hyundai Motor India, has slipped to fourth position in the domestic market in terms of retail sales last month behind Maruti Suzuki India, Mahindra & Mahindra and Tata Motors, as per the latest data shared by dealer's body FADA. Hyundai Motor India clocked retail sales of 38,156 units last month, a dip of 20 per cent as compared with 47,540 units in February last year.

The February sales data shared by the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA), which collated data from 1,378 out of 1,438 RTOs, the automaker's market share declined to 12.58 per cent last month as compared with 14.05 per cent market share in year-ago period. Maruti Suzuki India continued to lead the passenger vehicle segment with retail sales of 1,18,149 units in February. The company's market share increased marginally to 38.94 per cent last month as compared with 39.34 per cent in February 2024. Hyundai Motor, Kia Post Record Sales in February in US.

Mahindra & Mahindra rose to second spot with sales of 39,889 units with a market share of 13.15 per cent as against 11.74 per cent in February last year. Tata Motors retail sales stood at 38,696 units last month with a market share of 12.75 per cent. The company sold 45,710 units in February last year, with a market share of 13.51 per cent. In the two-wheeler segment, Hero MotoCorp retained the top slot last month with retail sales of 3,85,988 units, with market share of 28.52 per cent. Samsung Electronics Join Hands With Hyundai Motor To Integrate 5G Private Network Solutions in Car Manufacturing.

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter Inda (HMSI) stood at second spot with retail sales of 3,28,502 units and a market share of 24.27 per cent. It was followed by TVS Motor Company with retail sales of 2,53,499 units and a market share of 18.73 per cent.

