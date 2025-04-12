Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], April 12 (ANI): Union Minister G Kishan Reddy on Saturday condoled the demise of Padma Shri awardee, social worker and environmentalist Daripalli Ramaiah, fondly known as Vanajeevi Ramaiah.

Highlighting the environmentalist's role in preservation by Ramaiah, who planted over 1 crore saplings, Reddy posted on X, "Ramaiah planted over 1 crore saplings and was at the forefront of protecting & furthering nature & environment. His dedication and contribution towards the same will continue to inspire."

Also Read | BR Ambedkar Jayanti 2025 Date in India: Know History, Significance and Celebrations of the Day That Marks the Birth Anniversary of Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar.

https://x.com/kishanreddybjp/status/1910899278773354836

Earlier today, Telengana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy also condoled the demise of the Padma Shri awardee, saying that Vanajeevi strongly believed that mankind's survival is impossible without nature and the environment.

Also Read | Kupwara Road Accident: Girl Student Killed, 17 Injured After College Bus Overturns in Jammu and Kashmir.

According to a statement released by his office, the CM said, "Ramaiah launched plantation as an individual and influenced the entire society. The Padma Shri awardee inspired the youth by dedicating his entire life to environmental protection. "

Ramaiah was awarded the Padma Shri in 2017 for his contribution to increasing tree cover. He is estimated to have planted more than 1 crore saplings in and around the Khammam district in his lifetime. The trees provide fruits and shade to the people. He passed away on April 12 (Saturday) due to a prolonged illness.

87 years old, Ramaiah was born on July 1, 1937, in the Reddypally area of the Khammam district of Telangana (then undivided Andhra Pradesh). He had been campaigning for social forestry for more than 50 years and was known for collecting seeds and storing them in his pocket for whenever he wanted to plant them on any barren land.

Vanajeevi Ramaiah also received the Seva Award in 1995, the Vanamitra Award in 2005, and the National Innovations and Outstanding Traditional Knowledge Award in 2015.

After the formation of Telangana, Ramaiah received aid through the previous Chief Minister's flagship programs, such as 'Telangana Ku Hariha Haram,' which was introduced with the objective of increasing the green cover from 24 pc to 33 pc in the state. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)