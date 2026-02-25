Jodhpur (Rajasthan) [India], February 25 (ANI): Union Culture and Tourism Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat has written to Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw seeking improvement in rail services in Jodhpur and Western Rajasthan railways, particularly regarding the operation of 'Ashram' and 'Mandore' Expresses.

In his letter, Shekhawat highlighted several important suggestions regarding the convenience of rail passengers in Jodhpur and Western Rajasthan and demanded solutions to practical problems arising from the current arrangements for long-distance trains.

The Union Minister specifically highlighted the need for improvements in the operational arrangements of the 'Ashram Express' and 'Mandore Express'. He stated that passengers are facing inconvenience due to problems related to scheduling, stoppages, and coach composition on these trains.

Union Minister Shekhawat has also requested the Railway Minister for the extension of the 'Sabarmati Express' up to Jaisalmer, so that the border and tourism-critical region can get direct rail connectivity.

Shekhawat also proposed extending the 'Mandore Express' up to Haridwar, which would provide direct connectivity to passengers from Western Rajasthan to major religious destinations in Uttarakhand.

Shekhawat expressed confidence that Union Railway Minister Vaishnav will consider these suggestions positively in the public interest and will take the necessary steps accordingly.

The letter comes as part of efforts to improve rail infrastructure and connectivity in Western Rajasthan, a region of strategic and tourism importance.

The Railway Ministry has been actively expanding connectivity across the country. Earlier this morning, Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav virtually flagged off the Bhopal-Dhanbad/Chhapra Express train, marking a new chapter in connectivity between the two states. (ANI)

