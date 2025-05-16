New Delhi [India], May 16 (ANI): Union Minister Giriraj Singh on Friday took a jibe at Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, claiming he cannot tolerate that someone like Narendra Modi, a backward class leader and former tea vendor holds the post of Prime Minister.

Responding to Rahul Gandhi's call for implementing reservation in private institutions, Union Minister Giriraj Singh said the Leader of Opposition should have questioned his father and grandmother---both former Prime Ministers of India on why they failed to introduce such measures during their time in power.

"Rahul Gandhi thinks that nobody can become the Prime Minister except him, or without the leadership of the Gandhi family. He can't tolerate that someone like Narendra Modi, the son of a backwards class, poor tea vendor, be the PM. That is why he is creating all this drama," Singh told ANI.

"He should have asked his father and grandmother why they didn't implement reservations. Shedding crocodile tears is not going to help him accomplish anything now," he added.

This comes after, Gandhi in his address in Bihar's Darbhanga, advocated for implementing reservation laws in private colleges and universities, ensuring equal opportunities for marginalised communities.

"...I talked about the caste census there (at the college hostel) and also said that the law which is there - reservation in private colleges and universities - that law should be implemented. Also, the 50% barriers in the reservation should be removed. These are our demands and we will fulfil them," he said.

Ahead of this, the Darbhanga district administration said on Thursday that they would take action against him for the violation of Section 163 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CRPC).

The District Magistrate of Darbhanga told ANI, "Darbhanga district administration to take action against Lok Sabha LoP and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi for violation of CRPC 163."

The action came after Gandhi reached Ambedkar Hostel in Darbhanga despite being denied of permission by Bihar Police. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)