New Delhi [India], July 26 (ANI): On the 26th anniversary of Kargil Vijay Diwas, Union Minister of State Harsh Malhotra paid homage to the soldiers who laid down their lives during the 1999 Kargil war.

Union Minister of State in the Ministry of Corporate Affairs also drew a comparison between the government's approach in the last two decades during Kargil War, the 2016 Surgical Strike, the 2019 Airstrike and the recent Operation Sindoor,.

Also Read | Raigad Boat Capsize: 3 Missing As Boat Carrying 8 Fishermen Capsizes in Arabian Sea Due to Heavy Rains and Rough Weather in Maharashtra.

Speaking to ANI, Malhotra said, "The entire country celebrates 26th July as Kargil Vijay Diwas. We pay homage to the approximately 500 soldiers, jawans, and officers who were martyred in the Kargil victory, and we also salute their spirit. It is important to understand that there is a world of difference between the mindset of the government during the 1999 Kargil War, the 2016 Surgical Strike, the 2019 Airstrike, or the recent Operation Sindoor, and the mindset of the government today."

"During the Kargil victory, the government under Atal Bihari Vajpayee's leadership was under immense pressure, yet victory was achieved in Kargil. The credit for this goes not only to the government's policy but also to the strategy of our armed forces and the spirit of our jawans. On this day, I offer my tributes to all those jawans...," he added.

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh Weather Forecast: State Under High-Impact Monsoon Alert As IMD Issues Warning for Heavy Rainfall for Next 24 Hours.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak said, "On the occasion of Kargil Vijay Diwas today, BJP Mahanagar Lucknow has organised a Kargil Vijay Yatra and a seminar. We pay our respects to our martyrs and offer our tributes. During the Kargil War, the brave soldiers of the army fought, and Pakistan had to face defeat. Today, the people of the country pay their respects to all those soldiers..."

Kargil Vijay Diwas is observed annually to commemorate India's victory over Pakistan in the 1999 Kargil war, and to remember the indomitable spirit of the soldiers who laid down their lives for the nation.

Indian armed forces successfully reclaimed the command of the high outposts that were treacherously occupied by Pakistani soldiers during the winter months.

The Kargil War is a saga of strong political, military, and diplomatic actions. This war will always be remembered for its strategic and tactical surprises, as well as the self-imposed national strategy of restraint in keeping the war limited to the Kargil-Siachen sectors and the swiftly executed tri-services military strategy. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)