New Delhi [India], May 25 (ANI): The Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE) will convene the 38th Meeting of the Central Apprenticeship Council (CAC) tomorrow at Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi.

The Council, reconstituted in October 2024 under the chairmanship of Jayant Chaudhary, Minister of State (Independent Charge), MSDE, plays a pivotal role in advising the Government on key policies related to apprenticeship training across the country, Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship said in an official statement on Sunday.

The last CAC meeting was held in June 2021. Since then, India's apprenticeship landscape has evolved considerably--with over 43.47 lakh apprentices engaged across 36 States and Union Territories, with active participation from more than 51,000 establishments, enhanced outreach across districts and social groups, and renewed alignment with futuristic sectors through the PM-NAPS and NATS schemes,as per the ministry.

The 38th CAC will deliberate on critical reforms including: Digital and virtual mode apprenticeship delivery; Integration of Degree Apprenticeships through rule amendments, including the introduction of new definitions to formally regulate Apprenticeship Embedded Degree Programmes (AEDP);Provisions for global deployment of apprentices at client sites; Enhanced stipend rates linked to inflation;Measures to support women, PwDs, and apprentices from NER;Institutional strengthening including setting up of new regional boards.

The Council comprises representatives from Central Ministries, State Governments, industry (public and private), academia, labour bodies, and technical experts. Notable members include Chairpersons of BHEL, Indian Oil, Tata Group, Maruti Suzuki, Reliance Industries, NSDC, UGC, AICTE, and senior bureaucrats from Ministries such as Education, Labour, MSME, Railways, and Textiles. State apprenticeship advisors from ten key states and domain experts with experience in education, labour, and industry also serve on the Council.

Ahead of the meeting, Chaudhary, Chairman of CAC stated: "The future of apprenticeships lies at the intersection of education, technology, and opportunity. As we prepare India's youth for a dynamic and inclusive economy, this Council meeting will serve as a catalyst to unlock greater flexibility, global linkages, and institutional coherence in our apprenticeship framework. It is an important step in our journey toward a 'Kushal Bharat, Viksit Bharat'."

The meeting will begin at 10:30 AM at Vigyan Bhawan, with a keynote address by the Minister, followed by discussions on proposed reforms and policy enhancements. Outcomes from the Council are expected to significantly shape India's skilling priorities in the years ahead.

Earlier this week, MSDE launched a strategic Apprenticeship Scheme Pilot for the North Eastern Region (NER) in Aizawl, Mizoram, in the presence of Jayant Chaudhary and Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma.

The initiative aims to boost apprenticeship adoption across all eight NER states by providing an additional Rs 1,500/month stipend to over 26,000 youth, above the standard NAPS benefit. Backed by a dedicated outlay of Rs 43.94 crore, including funds for awareness and capacity building, the scheme is being implemented by Indian Institute of Entrepreneurship (IIE) Guwahati and National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC). It marks a significant step toward mainstreaming skilling opportunities in underserved geographies, promoting mobility, inclusion, and industry-readiness among youth in the region. (ANI)

