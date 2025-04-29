New Delhi [India], April 29 (ANI): Union Minister for Minority Affairs and Parliamentary Affairs Kiren Rijiju extended his heartfelt wishes to all 1,22,518 pilgrims undertaking the sacred Haj journey on Tuesday.

The first flights took off with 288 pilgrims from Lucknow and 262 pilgrims from Hyderabad.

Also Read | Himachal Pradesh Accident: 20 Injured After Pick-Up Truck Overturns on Chamba-Langera Link Road.

In a post on X, the Union Minister said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Government of India remains committed to ensuring a smooth and seamless Haj pilgrimage. He also prayed for a safe, blessed and spiritually enriching pilgrimage.

"As #Haj2025 begins, heartfelt wishes to all 1,22,518 pilgrims undertaking this sacred journey. The first flights took off today, 288 pilgrims from Lucknow & 262 pilgrims from Hyderabad. Under the leadership of Hon'ble PM Shri @narendramodi ji, the Government of India remains committed to ensuring a smooth & seamless Haj pilgrimage for all. Prayers for a safe, blessed & spiritually enriching pilgrimage," the Union Minister said.

Also Read | Assam: 34 Arrested for 'Defending Pakistan on Indian Soil' After Pahalgam Terror Attack, Says CM Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Earlier on April 22, Union Minister of State for Minority Affairs, George Kurian inaugurated the orientation-cum-training programme of selected Haj deputationists of Haj 2025 for two days on 22nd and 23rd April, 2025 at SCOPE Complex, Lodhi Road, New Delhi.

In his inaugural address, the Minister of State, appreciating the role of Haj deputationists as crucial enablers in successful Haj operations, exhorted the deputationists to perform the duties assigned to them with utmost sincerity and commitment.

In total, 620 deputationists (266 administrative and 354 medical) have been selected this year to assist CGI Jeddah in effective Haj management in Saudi Arabia, to serve Indian Haj pilgrims.

These deputationists have been selected through a rigorous selection process. During the orientation-cum-training programme, they are trained on various issues, including an overview of Haj operations, the role of deputationists, health issues, crowd and disaster management, and the Haj Suvidha App, before being deputed to Saudi Arabia.

Special emphasis is being placed on acquainting the deputationists with the functioning of the Haj Suvidha App, which was introduced during Hajj 2024 and played a crucial role in disseminating information and addressing grievances of Indian Hajj pilgrims.

Building on the success of the App during Hajj-2024, the Government intends to further realise its potential by effectively providing training to the deputationists.

Furthermore, since the management of the Indian Haj pilgrimage is the largest logistical exercise managed by the Government of India outside the country's borders, the orientation-cum-training programme for Haj deputationists will contribute to helping Indian pilgrims successfully perform Haj. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)