Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], September 28 (ANI): Union Minister L Murugan on Sunday expressed condolences to the families affected by the Karur stampede that left 40 people dead and several others injured.

While speaking to the media here, the union minister said, "We extend our deepest condolences to the families affected by the tragic incident in Karur. Union Home Minister Amit Shah has spoken with Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin regarding the situation and assured him that the Centre is ready to provide all necessary assistance. He has also sought an explanation from the concerned officials."

Meanwhile, the death toll from the stampede at actor Vijay's political rally for the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) in Karur on Saturday evening has risen to 40.

On Saturday, the massive crowd at Vijay's rally reportedly turned chaotic, triggering panic. Several attendees fainted and were rushed to nearby hospitals. Sources had said that overcrowding at the venue led to the tragedy.

Retired High Court judge Aruna Jagadeesan, appointed by the Tamil Nadu government to lead a one-member Commission of Inquiry into the Karur stampede, landed at Trichy airport on Sunday evening.

From Trichy airport, she travelled to Karur by road.

In a brief interaction with the media after reaching Karur, she said, "The commission has been set up to address shortcomings. Incidents like this should not occur in the future, and the necessary remedial measures will be taken."

Earlier today, DMDK President Premalatha Vijayakanth targeted the DMK-led Tamil Nadu government and TVK chief Vijay following the Karur stampede that claimed 40 lives and injured others, citing a lack of basic and adequate security arrangements.

Addressing a press conference, Premalatha claimed that TVK chief Vijay arrived at the venue at 7 pm, while people had started gathering since 9 am, and there was no arrangement for the crowd.

Expressing grief over the stampede, she further said September 27 was a "black day" for Tamil Nadu. (ANI)

