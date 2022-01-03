Ghaziabad (UP), Jan 3 (PTI) Union Minister for Heavy Industries Mahendra Nath Pandey was admitted at a hospital here on Monday after he tested positive for COVID-19.

Pandey, 65, who is a BJP MP from Chandauli constituency, had earlier also tested positive for the coronavirus.

Also Read | COVID-19 Vaccination for Children: Over 1.5 Lakh Teenagers Aged 15-18 Years Administered Vaccine Doses in Uttar Pradesh.

"'I was unwell for the last two days due to which I underwent the COVID test and the report came positive. All those who have come in contact with me in the last few days are requested to take care of themselves and get the necessary investigations done," he tweeted.

The minister was admitted at the Yashoda hospital in Kaushambi.

Also Read | Hyderabad: 33-Year-Old Man Killed During Drunken Brawl, 4 Others Injured.

"His treatment under Corona protocol has started. A report about his health has been sent to the district chief medical officer," Anuj Agarwal, who is the medical superintendent of the hospital, said in a statement.

A team of doctors has been deputed for the minister, he said.

Pandey tweeted that he has been admitted as a "precautionary measure".

"Now my health is stable," he wrote on Twitter.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)