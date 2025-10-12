New Delhi [India], October 12 (ANI): Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Sunday flagged off the 20th edition of Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon 2025.

Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena, CDS General Anil Chauhan and Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi were also present.

Expressing his happiness at the successful conduct of the event, LG Saxena said that more than 40,000 people participated, including 10,000 women, further stating that the Fit India call given by the Prime Minister was being fulfilled.

"The Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon, which began in 2005, has now completed 25 years. There is a lot of enthusiasm among the people. I am participating in it for the third time. The atmosphere here is truly beautiful, with more than 40,000 people participating, including over 10,000 women, which is a very positive aspect. This sends the message that due to the Fit India call given by the Prime Minister, people today want to participate more and more in sports and stay fit," Saxena told reporters.

All three Defence Forces are participating in the Half Marathon category this year, with senior officers including Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh (Air Force), Lt Gen Rahul R Singh (Army), and Vice Admiral LS Pathania (Navy) taking part.

Additionally, Jammu & Kashmir Chief Minister Shri Omar Abdullah will run the Half Marathon alongside his sons, who will participate in the 10K category.

Adding to the excitement, Olympic legend Carl Lewis, the International Event Ambassador, will be present to cheer on participants as they take to the streets of the capital, inspiring them to give their best at this landmark 20th edition. He will be joined by Olympic bronze medallist and Puma Ambassador Sarabjot Singh, alongside Commonwealth Games Bronze medallist Tejasvin Shankar.

Leading the Indian elite line-up is Asian Champion and multiple national record holder Gulveer Singh, alongside Abhishek Pal and Kiran Matre, who will headline the home contingent's men's line-up. Lili Das will also return to defend her crown as the reigning champion, facing stiff competition from Sanjivani Jadhav and Ankita Dhyani. (ANI)

