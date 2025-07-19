New Delhi [India], July 19 (ANI): Union Minister of Youth Affairs & Sports and Labour & Employment, Mansukh Mandaviya, on Saturday inaugurated the 'Youth Spiritual Summit' on the theme 'Nasha Mukt Yuva for Viksit Bharat' at the Rudraksh International Cooperation and Convention Centre in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh.

Organised by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, this Summit reflects the Union government's unwavering commitment to building a value-based youth movement for a Nasha Mukt Bharat, as envisioned by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi under the broader goal of Viksit Bharat by 2047.

Also Read | Punjab: AAP’s Former Minister Anmol Gagan Maan Resigns as MLA, Says She is Quitting Politics.

Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports in an official statement said that during the inaugural session of the Summit, a special message from the Prime Minister was shared with the participants, offering inspiration and guidance for the youth-led movement. In his message, the Prime Minister noted that, "the Youth Spiritual Summit 2025 is a commendable initiative that seeks to build a strong, aware, and disciplined generation of young Indians. Addiction not only derails individual potential but also weakens the very foundations of families and society. In this collective fight against substance abuse, self-awareness, purpose-driven living, and community participation must be our guiding principles."

Bringing together more than 600 youth representatives from over 120 spiritual organisations across the country, the Summit is a clarion call to India's Yuva Shakti to rise against the menace of addiction, the statement noted.

Also Read | Rajasthan Shocker: Class 12 Student Ends Life by Hanging Over Parent's Nagging About Smoking.

In his inaugural address, Mandaviya emphasised that channelising the true potential of Amrit Kaal lies in the hands of the Amrit Peedhi, and asserted that a nation aiming to be Viksit by 2047 must first ensure its youth are free from the grip of addiction. "India's youth are the torchbearers of Amrit Kaal. If we are to build a Viksit Bharat by 2047, we must first ensure a Nasha Mukt Bharat."

Speaking at the occasion, Union Minister for Social Justice and Empowerment, Virendra Kumar, emphasised that this Summit is a collective Sankalp. It calls for the active participation of every citizen in turning the Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan into a true Jan Andolan. Further he stated that "Nasha nahi, Navnirman chahiye. To realise this dream, we must take this Sankalp beyond the Summit, into every home, every family, and every community. Only then can we accelerate our path for a developed nation."

In his address, Union Minister of Culture and Tourism, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat highlighted that India is currently undergoing an era of profound transformation, and history shows that youth have always played a pivotal role during such turning points. Shekhawat also expressed concern over the emotional isolation faced by many young people today, largely due to the breakdown of joint family systems.

"Earlier, elders in the family guided the youth, helping them resist such harmful influences. Today, that support system is weakening, and it is our collective responsibility to restore these cultural anchors," he said.

Additionally, while addressing the emerging drug nexus in India, Union Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Sports, Raksha Nikhil Khadse expressed concern over the increasing exposure of school children to narcotics and the misuse of digital platforms to target young minds. Highlighting the Government's zero-tolerance policy under Prime Minister's leadership, she stressed the need to convert the insights of the Chintan Shivir into actionable outcomes.

Also present were Union Minister of State for Home Affairs, Nityanand Rai, Union Minister of Culture and Tourism, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Union Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Sports, Raksha Nikhil Khadse, Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Sports, Girish Chandra Yadav. Senior officials of NCB, Drug Controller General of India, Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports, Uttar Pradesh Government and representatives from spiritual and socio-cultural organisations played key roles in various sessions and panels. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)