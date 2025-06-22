Hajipur (Bihar) [India], June 22 (ANI): Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai on Sunday hit back at Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav over his criticism of the development works in the state under the central government.

Responding to Yadav's recent comments targeting the Centre, Rai said the BJP is ready to explain the significant progress Bihar has made, both through the central government's vision and the efforts of the state administration.

Also Read | Air India Birmingham-Delhi Flight AI114 Diverted to Riyadh After Bomb Threat.

"We will explain Bihar's development journey to him and tell him how much development has taken place here due to the contribution of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the efforts of the Bihar government," Rai said.

He added, "Even if he does not give time within a month, we will go to explain to him after a month, and we will sit with him."

Also Read | India's Top 10 Firms Add INR 1.62 Lakh Crore in Market Value As Sensex Jump by 1,289.57 Points, Bharti Airtel Leads.

Earlier on Saturday, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav alleged the BJP has taken control of the Janata Dal (United), claiming that Chief Minister Nitish Kumar will not retain his post after the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections.

He also attacked the Janata Dal (United) in poll-bound Bihar, alleging that the BJP will have a decisive say in the distribution of assembly tickets by the regional party.

Opposition parties in Bihar have talked about the "health condition" of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, and Tejashwi Yadav also took potshots during his presser.

"Nitish Kumar's unconscious state is a blessing for them. Amit Shah will also distribute the JDU tickets. This is confirmed. Sanjay Jha is a BJP-RSS person. He is in JD(U) from the Arun Jaitley quota," Yadav claimed.

He added "Nitish Kumar was there for 20 years, and PM Modi has been there for the last 11 years. Why were the things mentioned above not established? But when Tejashwi comes, he will complete all these works."

Nitish Kumar on Saturday announced that widowed women, senior citizens, and differently abled people covered under Bihar government's Social Security Pension Schemes will now be receiving Rs 1,100 pension per month.

"I am happy to inform you that under the Social Security Pension Scheme, widowed women, elderly and disabled people will now get a pension of Rs 1,100 instead of Rs 400 every month," Nitish Kumar posted on X.

"All beneficiaries will get a pension at the increased rate from July. It will be ensured that this amount is sent to the account of all beneficiaries on the 10th of the month. This will help one crore nine lakh sixty nine thousand and two hundred and fifty five beneficiaries a lot. The elderly are a precious part of society, and ensuring their dignified living is our top priority. The state government will continue to make efforts in this direction," the post added.

Bihar will face assembly polls later this year. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)