New Delhi [India], November 26 (ANI): Union Minister for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying Parshottam Rupala released the Basic Animal Husbandry Statistics 2023 (milk, egg, meat and wool production 2022-23) based on Animal Integrated Sample Survey (March 2022-February 2023) during the National Milk Day event at Guwahati on Sunday.

Union Minister Parshottam Rupala mentioned that the Production of Milk, Egg, Meat and wool in the country is estimated annually based on the results of Integrated Sample Survey (ISS) which is conducted across the country in three seasons i.e., Summer (March-June), Rainy (July-October) and Winter (November-February).

Rupala further informed that the total Milk production in the country is estimated as 230.58 million tonnes during 2022-23 registered a growth of 22.81%over the past 5 years which was 187.75 million tonnes in 2018-19. Further, the production has increased by 3.83% during 2022-23 over the estimates of 2021-22. In past, the annual growth rates were 6.47% in 2018-19; 5.69% in 2019-20; 5.81% in 2020-21 and 5.77% in 2021-22.

The minister stated that the highest milk producing State during 2022-23 was Uttar Pradesh with a share of 15.72 % of total milk production followed by Rajasthan (14.44 %), Madhya Pradesh (8.73 %), Gujarat (7.49 %), and Andhra Pradesh (6.70 %). In terms of annual growth rate (AGR), the highest AGR was recorded by Karnataka (8.76%), followed by West Bengal (8.65%) and Uttar Pradesh (6.99%) over the previous year.

Parshottam Rupala stated that the total Egg production in the country has estimated as 138.38 billion nos. during 2022-23 registered a growth of 33.31% growth over the past 5 years as compared to the estimates of 103.80 billion numbers during 2018-19. Further, the production has increased annually by 6.77%during 2022-23 over 2021-22. In past the annual growth rate was9.02% in 2018-19; 10.19% in 2019-20; 6.70% in 2020-21 and 6.19% in 2021-22.

Rupala informed that the Major contribution in the total Egg production comes from Andhra Pradesh with a share of 20.13 % of total Egg production followed by Tamil Nadu (15.58 %), Telangana (12.77 %), West Bengal (9.94%) andKarnataka (6.51 %). In terms of AGR, the highest growth rate was recorded by West Bengal (20.10%) and followed by Sikkim (18.93%) and Uttar Pradesh (12.80%).

Union Minister stated that the total Meat production in the country is estimated as 9.77million tonnes during 2022-23 registered a growth of 20.39 % over the past 5 years as compared to the estimates of 8.11 milliontonnes in 2018-19.Further, the production was increased by 5.13 % in 2022-23 over 2021-22.In the past the growth rate was 5.99 % in 2018-19; 5.98 % in 2019-20; 2.30% in 2020-21 and 5.62 % in 2021-22.

He further stated that the Major contribution in the total meat production comes from Uttar Pradesh with 12.20 % share and followed by West Bengal (11.93 %), Maharashtra (11.50 %), Andhra Pradesh (11.20 %) and Telangana (11.06 %). In terms of annual growth rate, the highest Annual Growth Rate (AGR) has recorded in Sikkim (63.08%) followed by Meghalaya (38.34%) and Goa (22.98%).

Rupala inormed that the total Wool production in the country is estimated as 33.61 million kg during 2022-23 registered a negative growth of 16.84% over the past 5 years as compared to the estimates of 40.42 million kg during 2018-19. However, the production has increased by 2.12% in 2022-23 over 2021-22. In past the growth rates were -2.51% in 2018-19; -9.05% in 2019-20, - 0.46% in 2020-21and-10.87% in 2021-22.

He informed that the Major contribution in the total Wool production comes from Rajasthan with a share of 47.98% followed by Jammu & Kashmir (22.55%), Gujarat (6.01%), Maharashtra (4.73%) and Himachal Pradesh (4.27%). In terms of annual growth rate, the highest AGR has recorded by Arunachal Pradesh (35.75%) followed by Rajasthan (6.06%) and Jharkhand (2.36%). (ANI)

