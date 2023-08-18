Guwahati (Assam) [India], August 18 (ANI): Union Minister of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry nd Dairying Parshottam Rupala visited West Assam Milk Producers’ Cooperative Union Ltd. (WAMUL-Purabi Dairy) at Guwahati on Thursday.

The Minister reviewed the status of activities currently being done by WAMUL, besides taking stock of its future plans.

Also Read | Jharkhand Well Collapse: Five Killed After Portion of Well Collapses in Village in Ranchi District, Says CM Hemant Soren; Toll Still Unknown.

The minister was apprised of the progress made by WAMUL under the management leadership of the National Dairy Development Board (NDDB).

He appreciated the efforts put in by NDDB and the milk union.

Also Read | FloodWatch: Government Launches Mobile App To Disseminate Information on Advanced Forecasts Up to Seven Days.

During the presentation made by the Managing Director, WAMUL, the Minister emphasised fodder and silage-making activities and the utilisation of paddy straw.

He further said that activities such as manure management and beekeeping are playing important roles in enhancing the livelihood of dairy farmers through additional economic benefits.

He suggested expediting the procurement of slurry from the biogas project beneficiaries.

During the review meeting, the Minister was apprised of the commissioning works of the Purabi Dairy expansion project of WAMUL under APART.

He also reviewed the current status of the implementation of the Assam Dairy Development Plan (ADDP) to be implemented by the newly formed joint venture- North East Dairy and Foods Limited.

The Minister extended his best wishes to WAMUL for its future endeavours.

The review meeting was attended by Manish Thakur, Principal Secretary to the Govt. of Assam, Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Dept., and S Regupathi, Executive Director, NDDB besides other senior officials from Assam government, NDDB and WAMUL. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)