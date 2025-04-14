Rajsamand (Rajasthan) [India], April 13 (ANI): Union Minister Piyush Goyal visited Lord Shrinathji's temple in Rajasthan's Nathdwara on Sunday evening. He was accompanied by his wife, Seema Goyal, and offered prayers at the temple.

Goyal received blessings of temple's spiritual leader, Vishal Baba via video-conferencing. They discussed the temple expansion plan and the upcoming Nathdwara festival. During the conversation, Piyush Goyal expressed his desire to celebrate Holi at Shrinathji's temple next year, to which Vishal Baba warmly invited him and gave his blessings.

Goyal expressed happiness over the newly introduced darshan arrangements at the temple. He said, "The experience was very fulfilling, and he was pleased to see the ongoing improvements aimed at enhancing the convenience of devotees." He further said that having darshan of Lord Shrinathji brought great peace to his mind, and he prayed for everything to be auspicious in the coming year.

Earlier today, Union Commerce and Industry Minister PIyush Goyal applauded the business ecosystem in the country, highlighting that India is breaking silos, fostering collaboration, and reimagining the future with a convergence of minds.

Addressing CAPEXIL's Vibrant Buildcon 2025 in New Delhi, Goyal highlighted India's growing strength in the construction ecosystem, from Global Capability Centres (GCCs) to domestic manufacturing under Make in India.

He underlined the importance of key sectors such as housing, infrastructure, commercial real estate, railways, airports, highways, and energy. "Every element, from cement and electricals to security systems and automation, plays a part in this ecosystem," he said.

Goyal said the rapid infrastructure development has happened under the leadership of the Prime Minister. "PM Modi conceptualised world-class convention centres like Bharat Mandapam and Yashobhoomi, both of which were built during the pandemic. These state-of-the-art venues have hosted global events such as the G20 Summit, BharatTex, Bharat Mobility and Startup Mahakumbh," he pointed out. (ANI)

