Ambala, Feb 24 (PTI) Union minister Rattan Lal Kataria skipped one of his scheduled events at Ambala city following a protest by farmers on the site.

However, the minister of state for jal shakti and social justice and empowerment attended two other public programmes where a large number of police force was deployed.

Kataria, who is the BJP MP from Ambala, was scheduled to attend a function at the shop of a tea trader located in an old grain market along with BJP MLA from Ambala city Aseem Goel.

A group of farmers agitating against the Centre's new farm laws gathered there and started protesting before the minister was to arrive there.

"The Centre is not rolling back the farm laws. When the government is not listening to our voice, what option are we left with," a farmer protesting at the site told reporters when asked why they did not allow the minister to carry on with his event.

When asked why he skipped the programme, Kataria told reporters at another event, "I tried to request them (those protesting), but they were not listening..."

Later, Kataria and the local MLA attended two public programmes at Balmiki colony and Jain Sabha where police was deployed in strength.

In December also Kataria had faced protests from a group of farmers protesting against the Centre's farm laws when they showed black flags to him in Jandli village adjoining Ambala city. PTI CORR SUN

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)