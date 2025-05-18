Agartala (Tripura) [India], May 18 (ANI): Union Minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh alias Lalan Singh on Sunday laid a foundation stone for an Integrated Aquapark under Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY), worth Rs 42.4 crores in Kailashahar, Tripura.

The event was held in Agartala, Tripura on Sunday.

In addition, the event featured an exhibition and inauguration of the Fish Festival highlighting the rich culture and diverse fishes of the state.

The event was also graced by George Kurian, Minister of State, MoFAH&D and Ministry of Minority Affairs along with Sudhangshu Das, Minister of Fisheries, Government of Tripura and Tinku Roy, Minister of Sports and Youth Affairs, Government. of Tripura.

In his address, Union Minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh shed light on the vital role, the sector plays in boosting India's economy, noting that the fisheries sector has exhibited growth at 9.08 per cent since 2014-15, highest amongst Agri and Allied sectors, in India, according to an official release from the Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying and Panchayati Raj.

Recognising the vast potential that Tripura has in the fisheries sector, he stressed upon the need to bridge the gap between demand and supply through use of modern technology, integrated farming and innovation.

Ranjan highlighted that out of 11 Integrated Aqua Parks in the country, 4 are being set up in the Northeast region, including one in Tripura.

The Union Minister urged the stakeholders to work diligently towards transforming Tripura into a "fish surplus state" capable of exporting fish, and to strive for a production target of 2 lakh tonnes, significantly exceeding the state's requirement of 1.5 lakh tonnes. He stated that soon Tripura would also be developed into an Organic Fish Cluster like Sikkim.

While laying emphasis on the need to complete the Integrated Aquapark in a time bound manner, the Union Minister emphasized upon the importance of imparting institutional training to fish farmers.

Encouraging fishers to utilize government schemes like Fisheries and Aquaculture Infrastucture Development Fund (FIDF) and PMMSY, Ranjan reiterated the central government's commitment towards supporting training and capacity building through NFDB.

Rajiv Ranjan Singh also addressed issues like need to boost scampi production, develop ornamental fisheries, improve infrastructure, ensure easier market access and promote innovation and sustainability in the sector.

On this occasion, the Union Minister distributed certificates and sanction orders to various beneficiaries.

George Kurian, Minister of State for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry & Dairying and Ministry of Minority Affairs, emphasized the need to enhance fish productivity in Tripura, noting that nearly 98 per cent of the state's population consumes fish. He acknowledged the significant role fisheries plays in the state's food security and economy.

Sudhangshu Das, Minister of Fisheries, ARDD and SC Welfare, Government of Tripura, emphasized the state's commitment to uplifting fishers and fish farmers through targeted interventions.

The Minister also shared that under the Matsya Sahayata Yojana, identified fishers and fish farmers are receiving annual financial assistance of Rs 6,000 to support their livelihood. Encouraging the youth to take up fisheries as a viable means of employment, he noted that Tripura holds significant untapped potential in the sector.

Tinku Roy, Minister of Sports and Youth Affairs, Government of Tripura further encouraged continued collaboration and collective action to uplift the fisheries sector and enhance livelihoods of fishers in Tripura.

Dr Abhilaksh Likhi, Union Secretary, MoFAH&D, highlighted the Department's key schemes and initiatives, including PMMSY, FIDF, and the Pradhan Mantri Matsya Kisan Samridhi Sah-Yojana (PMMKSSY), with a combined investment outlay of approximately Rs 38,000 crores.

It was noted that projects worth Rs 2,114 crores have been approved for the Northeastern region, including Rs 319 crore specifically for Tripura.

Likhi urged fishers and fish farmers to embrace modern technologies such as Recirculatory Aquaculture Systems (RAS), Biofloc, and drone-based applications, while fully leveraging advancements in research and development. Emphasizing the significance of livelihood security, he also highlighted the advantages of providing insurance coverage for fishers. Additionally, special emphasis was placed on species diversification, particularly the promotion of high-value indigenous species like Pabda and Singhi.

The event was also attended by Sagar Mehra, Joint Secretary, Department of Fisheries, MoFAH&D, Dr Bijay Kumar Behera, Chief Executive, NFDB along with other senior officials from the centre and state fisheries department.

Tripura, with its high fish consumption rate of over 29 kg per capita per year, has made significant progress in recent years. Under PMMSY, the state has received an investment of Rs. 178 crore. Over the last five years, Tripura has implemented 69 approved projects with a cumulative value of Rs. 258.61 crores in the sector.

The Integrated Aqua Park in Kailashahar alone accounts for an investment of Rs. 42.4 crores and is expected to serve as a backbone for modern fish production and marketing infrastructure, benefiting a wide range of stakeholders across the aquaculture ecosystem. It is expected to generate direct employment for about 100 people and indirect employment for over 500 people in the state.

