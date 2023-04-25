Gangtok, Apr 25 (PTI) Union of Minister of State for Home Affairs Ajay Kumar Mishra on Tuesday reviewed the various central schemes being implemented in Sikkim.

Chairing a meeting, he discussed the status of the central schemes with officers of the state government.

Also Read | Parkash Singh Badal Dies: Former Punjab CM Passes Away at 95; Know About Political Career of the SAD Patron.

The state departments made presentations on the status of schemes such as MGNREGA, Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY), Start-up Village Entrepreneurship Programme (SVEP), Jal Jeevan Mission and Swachh Bharat Mission, among others.

Mishra, in his brief address, expressed satisfaction with the progress in the implementation of the schemes in Sikkim and lauded the state departments for their work.

Also Read | Parkash Singh Badal Dies at 95: Former Punjab CM Passes Away at Private Hospital in Mohali, Say Party Sources.

He said the Centre was committed to ensuring development throughout India with the proper execution of various centrally-sponsored schemes.

The minister is on a two-day visit to Sikkim.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)