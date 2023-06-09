Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], June 9 (ANI): Union Power Minister, R K Singh and Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister, Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu presided over a meeting with senior officers of Army and Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) 17th Battalion, at Reckong Peo in Kinnaur district on late Thursday evening, said an official statement.

The officers gave a detailed presentation regarding northern border areas and the implementation of the Vibrant Village Programme in districts like Kinnaur and Lahual-Spiti. Both ministers also reviewed the ongoing progress of 450 megawatts, Shongtong Karcham Hydro Electricity Project at Shongtong, said the official statement further.

Also Read | Cyclone Biparjoy: Cyclonic Storm to Intensify Today, Here’s List of States and Cities That May Be Lashed by Heavy Rainfall.

Revenue Minister, Jagat Singh Negi, Principal Advisor to Chief Minister Ram Subhag Singh and Political Advisor to CM Sunil Sharma were also present in the meeting.

Later, Singh and Chief Minister were accorded a warm welcome by the local panchayat representatives at a rest house in Kalpa. (ANI)

Also Read | Hyderabad Girl Falls in Sex-for-Loan Trap While Helping Boyfriend, He Backstabs and Threatens to Make Obscene Video Viral.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)