New Delhi [India], May 31 (ANI): Union Ports, Shipping and Waterways Minister Sarbananda Sonowal will embark on a five-day official visit to Norway and Denmark beginning June 2, an official statement said on Saturday.

The visit holds strategic importance as the Union Minister will lead the Team India delegation comprising senior officials from the Central and State governments, along with leading players from the private sector.

During the visit, the Shipping Minister will address the High-level Meeting on Oceans at the 60th edition of the Nor-Shipping event in Oslo; inaugurate the first 'India Pavillion'; Chair India @ Nor-Shipping Country Session; and hold global outreach for the upcoming 'India Maritime Week 2025' scheduled from 27-31 October in Mumbai.

On the sidelines of Nor-Shipping, Union Minister Sonowal is scheduled to hold bilateral meetings with his ministerial peers from Japan and Norway, and meet with leading European Shipping Companies, Component Manufacturers and Technology Developers.

Sarbananda Sonowal will also visit the Oslo Port Authority. The India Pavilion also has a dedicated pavilion of the 'National Maritime Heritage Complex' and engages global delegates on India's 5000-year-old civilizational maritime heritage and global linkages.

Speaking on the occasion, Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal said, "The maritime sector is a cornerstone of economic growth and national development. Under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India has not only become the world's fourth-largest economy but is also working towards securing its place as a major maritime nation. As we move forward toward realising the vision of Modi Viksit Bharat by 2047, it is vital that we unlock the full potential of our Blue Economy, which offers immense opportunities in trade, connectivity, clean energy, and innovation."

While in Denmark, amongst other engagements, he will interact with the students of 'Blue MBA' at the Copenhagen Business School on the economic opportunities that India's high-growth journey presents for future managers and leaders Sarbananda Sonowal will also visit Minnehallen "The Hall of Remembrance" to pay homage and obeisance to the fallen Indian sailors who lost their lives during World War-II.

Adding further Sonowal said, "My visit to Norway and Denmark -- both recognised as global maritime leaders -- is aimed at building strong, future-ready partnerships. These engagements will help us exchange best practices, explore joint ventures, and align efforts for a greener and more resilient maritime ecosystem. We believe in a development model that is sustainable, inclusive, and mutually beneficial, and this visit reflects our commitment to that shared vision."

Sarbananda Sonowal, who is leading the delegation from India, is accompanied by senior officials from the Ministry of Ports, Shipping & Waterways (MoPSW), Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL), Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers (GRSE), Maharashtra Maritime Board (MMB), Karnataka Maritime Board (KMB), Government of Andhra Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh Economic Development Board, Guidance Tamil Nadu, and leading large and MSME Indian Shipyards. (ANI)

