New Delhi [India], October 9 (ANI): Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan on Thursday strongly advocated for the 'One Nation, One Election' concept, terming it the "need of the hour."

Chouhan emphasised that frequent elections act as a barrier to the country's development.

"It is the need of the hour. Frequent elections often prove to be a hindrance to the country's development. An amendment should be brought in the Constitution to hold Lok Sabha and Assembly elections simultaneously," he said.

Meanwhile, in New York, P.P. Chaudhary, Member of Parliament and Chairperson of the Joint Parliamentary Committee on One Nation One Election, led India's first delegation to the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) and delivered a powerful national statement during the General Debate in the Third Committee on October 8, 2025.

In his address, Chaudhary sharply criticised Pakistan's record of oppression and propaganda, highlighting its divisive policies.

Reaffirming India's commitment to its vision of "Viksit Bharat - Developed India by 2047,"

Chaudhary emphasised that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India remains a steadfast partner of the Global South and the United Nations, standing in stark contrast to Pakistan's approach.

"India is firmly committed to its vision of "Viksit Bharat - Developed India by 2047" and under the leadership of Hon'ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi will continue to stand as a trusted partner of the Global South and the United Nations, in stark contrast to Pakistan's divisive and oppressive policies," he said.

The 'One Nation, One Election' bill was referred to the Joint Parliamentary Committee in December 2024. The Lok Sabha on August 12 accepted a motion to extend the tenure for the Joint Parliamentary Committee's report on the 'One Nation, One Election Bill'.

The extension will enable the committee to submit its findings by the first day of the last week of the 2025 winter session.

The bill was introduced in the Lok Sabha in December 2024. The bills were sent to the Joint Committee of both houses for further examination. (ANI)

