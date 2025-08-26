Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], August 26 (ANI): Union Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said that India has not allowed the import of farm products despite recent tariff hikes by the United States, in order to protect the interests and welfare of the country's farmers and farming sector.

Addressing the convocation ceremony of the 'Indian Institute of Science, Education, and Research' (IISER) on Monday, Chouhan said, "The economy is at the 4th position. Very soon we will reach number 3...We have to complete the aim of Viksit Bharat by 2047."

Elaborating on the country not allowing import of farm products from the US, Chouhan said, "Bharat decided in national interest first. No agreement will be against the country's interest. We won't compromise with the interest of farmers, fishermen and people of other farming sectors".

Chouhan also said PM Modi had appealed to 144 crore citizens to use Indian products. "The US wants us to open our doors for their agricultural products...They farm on hectares of land with GM seeds and get subsidies. Our small farmers couldn't have withstood the competition...The US thought we would be scared. But this is today's Bharat, which is brimming with confidence."

Further, the Agriculture Minister urged graduating researchers to invent a device to check the quality of pesticides and fertilizers for the farmers.

He said, "We ran an agricultural resolution campaign. Farmers have informed us that, many times, it is unclear whether the fertilisers and pesticides that come with them contain the necessary ingredients or not." He said that he came to learn that nearly 30,000 products were being sold in India, on the claim of being bio-stimulants that boosted farm produce.There was no protocol or scientific evidence to support the claims, he said.

Chouhan stated, "We then established a protocol requiring scientists to demonstrate that these medicines can support crop growth. Out of 30,000 products, 22,000 samples were never sent for testing by the respective companies. And out of the remaining, only 642 products were found to be effective in raising the production of crops..."

The Agriculture Minister further emphasised that people should use products made in India, as this will generate employment opportunities for the Indian people and strengthen the economy.

Highlighting India's talent, Chouhan added, "India is not a modern nation, it is a thousand years old. When the world was in darkness, India gave light. Our science and technology were highly advanced. The country had a Pushpak aerial vehicle, which is mentioned in the Mahabharata."

Addressing mediapersons on Sunday, Chouhan said, "It is my fortune that I got the opportunity to take part in the Gayatri family's event. Good powers are working to build the nation and ward off the negativities of the society, be it anti-drug campaign, gender equality, environment, organic farming... Completion of 100 years of Guru Ma Bhagwati's birth is also nearing." (ANI)

