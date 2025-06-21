Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], June 21 (ANI): Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje on Saturday performed Yoga on the occasion of the International Yoga Day in Bengaluru.

Karandlaje applauded the Prime Minister Narendra Modi for promoting yoga around the globe.

"Prime Minister Modi has promoted yoga all over the world. Due to Prime Minister Modi's efforts, the United Nations declared 21 June as International Yoga Day," Karandlaje said speaking to the media.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar along with diplomatic corps also performed Yoga in Delhi's Nehru Park.

Reiterating Prime Minister Narendra Modi's remarks, Jaishankar said the yoga session was a true reflection of Yoga for everyone, beyond boundaries, age, backgrounds or ability.

In a statement shared on X, "Pleased to join the Diplomatic Corps at the Nehru Park in Delhi this morning to celebrate #InternationalDayOfYoga. Like PM @narendramodi said today, the session was a true reflection of Yoga for everyone, beyond boundaries, backgrounds, age or ability."

Every year, the 11th International Day of Yoga (IDY) is celebrated on June 21. This year marks the 11th International Day of Yoga with the theme "Yoga for One Earth, One Health", which echoes a vital truth that personal wellness and planetary health are inseparably linked.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday took part in the 11th International Day of Yoga celebrations, where he hailed yoga as a gift "beyond age" that transcends all boundaries and unites humanity in "health and harmony.

"The event took place against the scenic backdrop of the Visakhapatnam coastline, with Indian Navy ships stationed near the shore, adding to the grandeur of the celebrations. Over three lakh individuals joined him for a mass yoga session in the coastal city, reinforcing this year's message that 'yoga belongs to everyone' and brings the world together.

While addressing the gathering, PM Modi said, "Yoga is for everyone beyond boundaries, beyond backgrounds, beyond age or physical ability. It is a universal gift that unites humanity in health, harmony, and consciousness. Friends, I am truly delighted that we are gathered here in Visakhapatnam, a city that beautifully blends nature with progress." (ANI)

